Carol Jean Anderson

Carol Jean Anderson, 63, a 35-year resident of Conifer, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after a long illness. She is survived by her husband Keith; and sons Timothy (Leah) Anderson and Daniel Anderson.  
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at The Barn Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park, 26624 N. Turkey Creek Road, Evergreen.
Visit www.EvergreenMemorialPark.com for more information or to write a condolence to the family. Arrangements by Evergreen Mortuary.
Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 4, 2020
