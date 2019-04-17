Catherine Buffington, 67, passed away on March 24, 2019, at the Life Care Center in Evergreen.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. April 26, 2019, at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver.
Cathy was born on Aug. 19, 1951, in St. Louis, Mo., to Mary Jane and Stanley Hrach.
She is survived by her children, Laura (Jeff) Stanley and Kyle (Alexandra) Buffington; her granddaughter April; her siblings Richard (Barbara) Hrach, Michael Hrach, Mary (Ray) Markel and Carolyn Hrach; and her mother Mary Jane Hrach.
Memorial donations in memory of Cathy may be made to Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice, 3081 Bergen Peak Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439.
Published in Canyon Courier on Apr. 17, 2019