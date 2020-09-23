Catherine Hoppal was born June 30, 1948, in Denver. She transitioned to be with our Lord in heaven on Sept. 10, 2020, from complications from dementia and COPD in Golden.

Cathy is survived by her two daughters, Lori Lee and Denise Hoppal, her sister Christine Wulf, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cathy worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad, C&S and BNSF for 33 years. She made numerous friendships along the way and cherished her time working with so many great people. She continued these friendships even after her retirement in 2008. Cathy also had treasured friendships with her childhood friends and numerous friends she quilted with for many years.

Special thanks to all those who were there for her when she needed help. Thank you to the Elk Creek Fire Department Station 2, who assisted her numerous times. Thank you to all the caregivers who gave her special loving care, including Life Care Center of Evergreen, Applewood Our House and Swedish Hospital.

Thank you to all of her friends who kept in contact with her over the years. She truly enjoyed her time with you. She will be missed and remembered forever for her humor, quick wit and generosity. A special mention of her dog Tobey who she loved with all her heart.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Elk Creek Fire Protection District, In Memoriam of Catherine Hoppal, P.O. 607, Pine, CO 80433

There will be a celebration of life in the months to come to celebrate her beautiful life.



