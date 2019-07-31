Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cecilia Dickhoff, 80, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Evergreen.

She was born on May 2, a spring day in Cincinnati Ohio, to her father Edward Dickhoff and mother Alma (Messerschmidt) Dickhoff. She graduated from Our Lady of Angels Catholic High School in 1958.

Cecilia moved to Colorado in 1980. She was very proud of her family and her job at McDonald's in Evergreen, where she worked for 20 years. In her life, she fought hard to hold a certain levity, regardless of the position she was in or the burden that was placed on her.

Cecilia tried to help lighten others' burdens with laughter and stories, which we all will miss.

She is survived by two brothers and their families, including a multitude of nieces and nephews.

She will be laid to rest next to her brother, Bob, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in a private ceremony. The family recommends any memorial donations be made to the Seniors' Resource Center Inc., 5120 Highway 73, Evergreen, CO 80439.

