Charles "Chuck" Ward Holmes, 81, passed away on Oct. 4, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla., with his family by his side. Chuck had been a resident of the Westminster Oaks retirement community in Tallahassee, Fla., for the past three years.

Chuck was born in Detroit, Mich., on Sept. 17, 1937. In 1959, he received a bachelor's degree in science from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Ind.

In 1963, Chuck was awarded a doctor of philosophy degree in geology from Florida State University. His innovative research for his dissertation led to a better understanding of the geology of the area between Patagonia and the Palmer Peninsula, Antarctica.

After a stint as an assistant professor of geology at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., he joined the U.S. Geological Survey, where he directed studies in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean sea, Florida Bay and Denver. He loved science, and his enthusiasm rubbed off on anyone who talked with him about it.

After working in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Denver, Chuck transferred to the U.S. Geological Survey office in St. Petersburg, Fla., in 1995, where he supported the Florida Restoration Program.

He retired in October 2007 after 40 years with the U.S. Geological Survey. In November 2015, he joined the Westminster Oaks retirement community and continued his second love of training golden retrievers in obedience and agility, which he had pursued for the past 30 years. He also participated in the Tallahassee Memorial Animal Therapy Program. Chuck taught religion at the Catholic churches that he and his wife were members of throughout their lives.

Chuck was known as Skip in his younger days and "Mr. Skippy" as he was affectionately known to his grandchildren, was unfailingly generous with his time and money in supporting his children - and grandchildren - school and sports activities and other causes he believed in. Chuck never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Barbara Holmes of Tallahassee, Fla.; a daughter Beth Huettel (Markus) of Tallahassee, Fla.; a son Timothy Holmes (Enda) of Eugene, Ore.; four grandchildren Katie, Tia, Anna, and Caleb; a brother-in-law Howard G. Holmes II (Marti); a nephew, Chip; three nieces, Cheryl, Julie and Cindy; and Max, his golden retriever.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marjorie Holmes.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tallahassee Memorial Animal Therapy Program.

