Like many others fortunate enough to live in Colorado, Chris Buckner was passionate about the outdoors and the lifestyle it provided. He was "living the dream" in Granby, riding his mountain bike, kayaking the lakes, snowboarding, romping with his pup, Luna, creating gorgeous art, and hanging out with his beloved friends, co-workers and family whenever he got the chance. He was the best.
Chris is now on to bigger and better adventures and is truly missed by those left behind. Good travels, Sweetheart. May you find peace and happiness in the mountains that you adored. We love you and feel so fortunate to have had you in our lives.
Please join family and friends to celebrate Chris' life on Oct. 6, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Headwaters River Journey, 730 Baker Drive, Winter Park, CO 80482.
The family is asking that memorial donations be made in Chris' name to Mountainpetrescue.org. Thank you.
Published in Canyon Courier on Sept. 18, 2019