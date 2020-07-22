Christopher Lee Hollis passed away peacefully at Denver Hospice Center on Monday, June 16, 2020, from stage 4 esophageal cancer. He was 63 years old.
Chris was widely respected for his woodworking skills, and his passions were fly fishing, making ukuleles, and anything to do with his wife and son.
Born June 26, 1956, at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver, he was the third son of Robert and Olga Hollis. He attended Metro State Community College, where he received an AA degree in electronics.
Chris married Sharon VanDamme on June 21, 1986, in Gwinn, Mich. They called several places home before settling in Chris' birth state of Colorado in 1993. The mountains called their name, and Conifer was home for 16 years. Lakewood has been their home for the past 11 years.
In March 1991, they were blessed with a son, Robert (Rob).
Chris specialized in interior trim woodworking and historical restoration, and during his 45-year career, he helped to restore the Colorado State Capitol, Denver Union Station and numerous historic buildings. He was known for his strong work ethic and his incredibly detailed work.
His personal masterpiece may have been his own 1938 home in Lakewood, which he lovingly transformed in Craftsman style even as he battled cancer. He and his family were starting work on their cabin in South Park.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sharon; their son Rob (and girlfriend Casandra Ortegon); brother Dr. Jeff Hollis (Ellen) of Geneva, Neb.; sisters-in-law Kathy VanDamme of Morrison, Laurie VanDamme (Steve Govier) of Gwinn, Mich., and Linda VanDamme of Cornell, Mich.; brother-in-law Father Larry VanDamme of Negaunee, Mich.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loyal friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Olga, and infant brother Shawn.
See the full obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/wheat-ridge-co/christopher-hollis-9222391.