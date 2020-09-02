Claire Cecile Campbell, 92, of Evergreen passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2020, at Elk Run Assisted Living in Evergreen.
Claire was born on Dec. 22, 1927, to proud parents James J. Reidy and Anita D. (Charpentier) Reidy in Holyoke, Mass. She led a very active, full and rewarding life, and has now left us to be with the Lord.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Vucich (Tom and son Peter) of Vail, son Daniel Murphy (Shosh) of Colorado Springs, siblings Janet Hayward of Chicopee, Mass., Marie Fitzgerald of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Roger Reidy of Holyoke, Mass.
Claire was a homemaker and an active community member in St. Johnsbury, Vt., for many years and later became the owner of the Hilltop Motel in Newport, N.H., followed by ownership of The Factory Gift Stores of Ludlow, Mass., and Salem, N.H.
Claire's longtime home for nearly 50 years was her beloved Vero Beach, Fla. She was an active member of the ladies Vero Beach Red Hat Society and had numerous lady friends (The Gals) who were always on the go whether it be locally in Vero Beach or by traveling to other spots within the United States via car, tour bus or airplane.
Claire often said how lucky she was to have such great friends who were always there for her as she was for them. One of Claire's greatest gifts to her family and friends was her work ethic whereby she could outwork those half her age. Even in her 80s she continued climbing ladders to hang wallpaper for friends "because it keeps me busy."
There are no services planned at Claire's request. The family would like to thank both Mt. Evans Hospice of Evergreen and the Elk Run Assisted Living community for the excellent care and comfort they provided to both Claire and her family during this difficult period. They are truly the unsung heroes who provide so much to so many as life slowly comes to an end.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation to your favorite hospice or charity organization such as the Alzheimer's Association
.