On Feb. 18, 2019, we lost one of the best!

Cody Paul Schmitt was born to Bernd and Jetta Schmitt in Vail on Oct. 1, 1977, and passed away in Denver. He was an avid outdoorsman who was determined to conquer the world, and that he did. He was adventurous, fun-loving and big-hearted. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Bernd and Jetta Schmitt.

He leaves behind his brother Christopher Schmitt of Denver, his aunt Mandy Sherar of Dillon, his uncle Eric Sherar of Atascadero, Calif., grandparents Robert and Margret Sherar of Carmel, Calif., cousins Heather and Flynt Doyal of Summit County, the love of his life Lindsey and many, many friends.

A potluck service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Carter Park in Breckenridge. We ask that if you have any photos of Cody and the Schmitt family, they be e-mailed to [email protected] . We will also be celebrating his mother Jetta Schmitt's life on April 6. Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 13, 2019

