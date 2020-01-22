Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Fahnestock. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation Services 1120 W. South Boulder Road Lafayette , CO 80026 (303)-558-3239 Send Flowers Obituary

Connie Fahnestock was born March 14, 1927, in Scott City, Kan., to Clark and Gladys Oxley. She grew up in Maywood, Ill., graduating from Proviso High School in 1945.

Connie loved history and became involved in local museums. Her Long Island University master's degree in library science led to her lifelong enjoyment of cataloguing artifacts.

Connie and Jim moved to Evergreen in 1972. As organizer and first president of the Jefferson County Historical Society in 1973, she led the campaign to lobby Jeffco Open Space to purchase a 25-room log home, now the Hiwan Homestead Museum. As first executive director, she and an army of volunteers restored and filled it with artifacts, hands-on displays, interactive student programs and happy visitors. She loved bringing history alive.

In 1975 Connie was the first woman awarded "Jefferson County Person of the Year," presented by Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm.

Connie was part of the steering committee that started Mountain Rendezvous in Heritage Grove. Begun as a campaign to "Save the Grove," a piece of land adjacent to the Homestead slated for development, this fundraiser featuring mountain men, food and music, allowed for its permanent addition to Hiwan Heritage Park and continued as a popular summer event for years.

In 1985, the JCHS published "From Camp Neosho to the Hiwan Homestead," written by Fahnestock, documenting its history from origins as a mountain retreat to its current status as a hub of educational activity on the National Register of Historic Places.

Connie created her own buckskin clothing and visited schools and historical events as "Flying Fawn," demonstrating how Native American women and children completed everyday activities 150 years ago.

Connie retired in 1986 and was inducted into the Jefferson County Historical Commission Hall of Fame in 1987.

Both pilots, Connie and Jim flew small airplanes to out-of-the-way destinations in the Bahamas, Mexico, and Central and South America. Other travel adventures included New Zealand, Dominican Republic, Germany, Holland, Haiti and Aruba.

In 1989 they moved to Fort Collins where Connie continued her love of history through museum work, historic preservation, living-history interpretation, consulting for the Colorado Wyoming Association of Museums, and as a member of the Poudre Landmarks Foundation Board of Directors.

Connie died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. She was surrounded by love - in life and in death - by four children: Katie Kingston (Louisville, Colo.), Jim Fahnestock (Sellersville, Pa.), Barb Ruiz (Eugene, Ore.) and Karey Robinson (Firestone, Colo.). Her kids' spouses, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also provided great support and joy since Jim's death in 2003.

