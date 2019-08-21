Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Lee Frizzell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Lee Frizzell, born Feb. 18, 1957, in Hammond, Ind., to Robert and Joyce Frizzell, passed in the early morning hours on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dale spent his career as a machinist and diesel technician working at Continental Airlines and Union Pacific Railroad. He was an incredibly hard worker and will be remembered for the work ethic mixed with fun jokes he shared.

Dale grew up in Lowell, Ind., where he enjoyed a beautiful life on the lake with his parents and two brothers, and ice skating, playing hockey, fishing, having mud fights, bicycling, playing football and putting frogs in the bathtub were some of his fondest memories.

Dale and his wife Linda married in 1983 in Colorado. Dale and Linda raised two sons, Ryan and Nick in Arvada and the foothills of Evergreen.

Dale was always so proud of his sons and loved watching them grow up. In his spare time, Dale enjoyed skiing, fishing, camping and spending quality time with his family.

Dale is survived by his loving wife, Linda; parents Joyce and Robert Frizzell of Lowell, Ind.; brother identical twin, David (Karen) Frizzell of Lowell, Ind.; brother Brian (Julie) Frizzell of Conifer; son Ryan (Amanda) Frizzell of Denver; son Nicholas (Heather) Frizzell of Brighton; his first granddaughter who was the light of his life, Isabella Frizzell; and many nieces and nephews whom he cherished spending time with.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at St. Anthony Hospital, Lakewood, especially Dr. Benjamin Shillinglaw and nurse Talina for their compassion, support, and care of Dale and the entire family.

A memorial service for Dale will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Evergreen Lake House in Evergreen.

