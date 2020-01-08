Dale Richter passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Evergreen at the age of 67. He battled numerous health issues from a long series of complications due to several surgeries.

Dale, a kind and gentle man, was born in Wisconsin in 1952 to Harold and Grace (Puschnig) Richter, and moved to Colorado with his family in 1956. A few years later, he and his family moved to Evergreen. Dale graduated from Evergreen High School in 1971, where he played football and competed in wrestling.

Dale was an excellent carpenter, and had a passion for finish woodworking and was especially skilled at making custom picture frames and birdhouses out of seasoned barn wood. He also enjoyed fishing and playing pool.

Dale is survived by his son Jesse, daughter Brittany, and three brothers: Gregg, John and Gary. His fourth brother Terry and parents passed years earlier.

A celebration of life for Dale will be scheduled in the future at the Evergreen Elks Lodge.