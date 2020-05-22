Dan Joseph Mitola of Evergreen died on May 9, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood due to complications from COVID-19. He was 80 years old.
Dan is survived by Martha, his devoted and loving wife of 30 years; three daughters, Amy (Tony) Olmert, Ann (Rob) Pennington and Abby (Jamie) Hutchinson; and three stepsons, Kristian (Angie) Fisher, Stephen (Amy) Fisher and Commander Justin (Jen) Fisher. Dan had eight grandchildren: Paige Pennington, Jack Pennington, Tony B. Olmert, Constance Olmert, Charlie Olmert, Caroline Hutchinson, Bear Hutchinson and Annabelle Hutchinson; and six step-grandchildren: Ella Fisher, Althea Fisher, Mika Fisher, Bodhi Fisher, Kora Fisher and Macy Fisher.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday May 23, 2020, at Bear Creek Cemetery in Evergreen.
Services entrusted to Heflebower Funeral & Cremation Services in Highlands Ranch.
Published in Canyon Courier on May 27, 2020