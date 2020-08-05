Darlene Schaake passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Bothell, Wash. She was 89.

Darlene was a teacher and coach at Evergreen High School and Marshdale Elementary School from the mid-1970s through the 1980s. She was also part owner of a local business in the 1980s.

In 1951, Darlene married her high school sweetheart, Bill Schaake, in Kansas. The 17 years that followed featured stops in Harlingen, Texas, Minot, N.D., and Abilene, Kansas City, Wichita, Goodland, Lawrence, and Topeka, Kan. All were associated with her husband's coaching career and with raising the couple's young family.

She completed her bachelor's degree from Washburn University in Kansas in 1967 and began a teaching (physical education) and coaching (gymnastics, track-and-field) career at the high-school, middle-school and elementary-school levels that spanned more than 30 years in Halstead, Kan., and Evergreen.

She earned a master's degree from Colorado State University in 1980.

After retirement, Darlene and Bill moved from Evergreen to Ellensburg, Wash., to be near their expanding family. While there, they became absorbed into their favorite pastime, collecting and selling antiques. They spent most of their retirement years happily running an antique business from a former dairy farm they called home in Ellensburg and an antique mall in Cle Elum, Wash.

Darlene is survived by her four children, son Alan of Honolulu, Hawaii (wife Johanna, sons Jason and Jeffrey); son Jay of Corvallis, Ore. (wife Kelly, daughters Jennifer and Emma-Kate, and son Josh with wife Tracy and great grandsons Chase and Ethan); daughter Janice of Kenmore, Wash. (husband Mark Ohrenschall, daughter Rachel and son William); daughter Denise of Ellensburg, Wash.; and brother Karl Kreitzer of Gig Harbor, Wash. (wife Lois). Jay, Janice and Denise all attended Evergreen High School.

Darlene's husband, Bill, who was also a coach and teacher in Evergreen, passed away in 2017.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a remembrance for Darlene will be delayed until the near future.

