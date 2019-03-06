Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Dean May. View Sign

Darrell Dean May was born Dec. 6, 1943, in Salisbury, Md., where his father was in the Coast Guard. He went to his heavenly home Feb. 28, 2019, at age 75.

A memorial service will be held at Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver at 11:30 a.m. to commemorate his decorated Naval career.

He is survived by his wife of 54 1/2 years, Jeannette; son Jason (girlfriend Jeanine); daughter Amy (son-in-law Brian); and grandsons Wesley and Zachary as well as Wesley's wife, Megan, and Zachary's girlfriend, Nikki.

After high school graduation, he attended a technical school in Nashville, where he learned many of his early skills including welding. After this, he worked for McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis on the development program of the F4 Phantom Jet.

His 30-year "Mustang" Navy career started with an enlistment in 1965 and ended with his retirement in 1994 with the rank of lieutenant commander. For those who may not know of this exclusive group, a Mustang is one who began his career as an enlisted person before being commissioned as an officer.

His work in the Navy led him virtually all over the world on many different aircraft carrier deployments including the USS Enterprise, Forrestal, Roosevelt, America and John F. Kennedy.

He was responsible for the mechanical viability of an entire fleet of aircraft including the F-8 Crusader, A-7 Corsair, C-130 and the S-3 Viking. His second career began in 1994 as he entered into a highly classified world of missile/satellite defense systems. He developed many close, lifelong relationships with these colleagues.

Darrell always remained loyal and grateful to the friends he made along the way. He was also defined by his dedication to his marriage, family, country and his '67 Chevy hot rod.

Darrell was as giving and caring as he was hard working. His dedication and work with Evergreen Christian Church was foundational to the construction of the new building, and his craftsmanship can be seen throughout even today.

Darrell was always willing to help others and fix anything broken. If he didn't have the right tool, he would make one.

He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give his shirt for a friend. In later years following retirement, he struggled with many health issues and was unable to continue to do the things he loved to do. "Tinkering" was a large part of Darrell's life; losing the ability to do so was a pivotal moment in his life post-retirement, and those close to him could tell he missed it dearly.

Following his burial at Fort Logan, friends are invited to share their memories of Darrell with his family at a reception at the Waterton Tavern in Roxborough. Food will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Evergreen Christian Church, P.O. Box 427, Evergreen, CO 80437, or the Tennyson Center for Children and Families, www.tennysoncenter.org/donate/. Funeral Home Horan & McConaty

3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard

Lakewood , CO 80227

(303) 986-9615

