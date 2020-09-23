David Jude Cooper Sr., 68, passed away in Littleton, on Sept. 13, 2020, following a long illness. He was born in Camden, N.J., and attended Gloucester Catholic High School and Camden County College.
He spent several years working in eyeglass labs and then moved to Colorado in 1993 and began his career in the telecommunications industry. He eventually co-founded a company providing cable mapping and design services.
He loved living in Colorado and enjoyed hiking, backpacking, playing his guitar and listening to music. He also enjoyed using his skills to build and repair things.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kathryn Cooper, daughter Rita (Rich) Winn, granddaughters Hannah and Emma Poelstra, sister Ruth (Harley) Pierce, bro-thers Alfred (Betty) Cooper and Raymond (Valerie) Cooper, father-in-law Frank (Virginia) Pasqua, sister-in-law Terry Pasqua, brother-in-law Paul Bodor, former spouse Sue Cooper, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Jude Cooper Jr., and parents, Alfred and Ruth Cooper.
If you wish to make a donation in his honor, please choose your favorite charity
or consider www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission.
Be comforted by and enjoy one of his favorite songs, "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong at www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3yCcXgbKrE.
Memorial service to be scheduled in the future.