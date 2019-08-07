Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ronald Kirberg. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Lutheran Church 5980 Highway 73 Evergreen, CO 80439 Send Flowers Obituary

On July 14, 2019, David Ronald Kirberg completed his beautiful and complex time in this world at the age of 63.

He passed at his favorite place, Rainbow Trail Lutheran Camp in Hillside, Colo. Born on Jan. 18, 1956, to Marian and Ronald Kirberg, Dave was the oldest of three: Kristen and Mark.

They grew up in Akron, New Orleans and Salt Lake City before finally settling outside of Detroit. As a young man growing up, he was remembered for being intelligent and fun. In 1980 after marrying his high school sweetheart, Jill Long, they moved to a place where his soul was complete, Colorado.

In 1990 his only child, Adam Lee, was born. Dave gave fearlessly and fully of himself to the communities he loved. He was willing to be himself openly and honestly throughout his own struggles, and this gave depth and significance to the relationships that meant so much to him.

His influence in the Evergreen community over the last decade will be felt for years to come, and his genuine laugh, deep love and generous heart will be missed for a long time.

A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Lutheran Church on Aug. 10, 2019, at 4 p.m. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, we would be deeply grateful for a donation to Evergreen Lutheran Church. Over many years Dave helped to foster a community of inclusion and love at ELC. Dave was made better because of ELC. ELC was made better because of Dave.





