Affectionately known as "Moose," David Schwanke was born in Philadelphia, Pa. He was an accomplished musician, great carpenter and tradesman, and a true cribbage player.
David was a kind person and a good friend to all he met.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary-Jean Schwanke; and nephews and nieces Jimmy Nelson, Eric Nelson, Erin McGettigan, Erica List, Eddie Schwanke and Amanda Schwanke.
A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. June 1, 2019, at Rocky Mountain High Restaurant, 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., Evergreen.
Published in Canyon Courier on May 22, 2019