David Schwanke (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Schwanke.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Affectionately known as "Moose," David Schwanke was born in Philadelphia, Pa. He was an accomplished musician, great carpenter and tradesman, and a true cribbage player.
David was a kind person and a good friend to all he met.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary-Jean Schwanke; and nephews and nieces Jimmy Nelson, Eric Nelson, Erin McGettigan, Erica List, Eddie Schwanke and Amanda Schwanke.
A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. June 1, 2019, at Rocky Mountain High Restaurant, 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., Evergreen.
Published in Canyon Courier on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.