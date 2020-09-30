David Trenholm Lyon, 72, of Evergreen passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2020, at his home in the care and presence of his wife of 45 years, Evelyn, son Mark, and daughter-in-law Colleen.

David was born on Oct. 15, 1947, in Denver to Donald Francis and Dorothy Jane (Mitchell) Lyon. He served in the Air Force National Guard starting in 1969 and earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees. David became an educator in mathematics and science at the high school level for 30 years in the Denver area, and he also briefly coached high school wrestling.

On Dec. 24, 1975, he married Evelyn Delafose. Together, they lovingly raised her son and his stepson Mark Flemon.

David had a passion for music. He loved to play the guitar and sing, combining his two favorite hobbies to create beautiful music that moved the soul. His music was much admired not only by his friends and family, but also by all who frequently saw him perform live at special events and concerts around the area. He was also an avid collector of music ranging from the Beatles to Garth Brooks.

David was a lifelong Denver Broncos fan and was fortunate enough to see his favorite football team win three Super Bowls. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

David was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lyon, stepfather Guy Mitchell and his mother, Jane Mitchell.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn, his stepson, Mark Flemon, his brother Don Lyon, sister Debbie Kincaid, grandsons Jordan Brant-Flemon and Jacob Flemon-Principato, granddaughters Kate and Lexi Lubotsky, nephews Donald Paul Lyon, Rob Lyon and Luke Kincaid, and niece Angie Kincaid.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Barn at Evergreen Memorial Park, 26624 N. Turkey Creek Road, Evergreen, CO 80439.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store