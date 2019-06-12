Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Robert Haave. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dean Robert Haave, 81, of Golden died on April 18, 2019, while sailing with his wife on a dream vacation to Barcelona, Spain. He is survived by his loving family; wife Roseann Stiblo, daughter Tanya Haave (Denver), and son Brian Haave (Washington D.C.). He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Henry and Lena Haave (Albion, Nebraska), and brothers Gordon, Gayl and Don Haave.

Dean was born on Feb. 2, 1938 in Albion, Nebraska. He earned his Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Denver. He co-founded Hanson & Co., Certified Public Accountants, in Denver, where he was instrumental in building a successful business for over 45 years.

Dean and Roseann were married in 1993 in Golden, Colorado, where they resided for over 26 years. A devoted family man, Dean loved being a father to not only his own children, but also mentored Roseann's mentee, Rina, in the Big Sister/Little Sister program.

Dean was dedicated to community service and charity work, serving in the Lion's Club of Denver and the University of Denver Business Fraternity for 50 years. Other clubs and charities include Evergreen Rotary, Evergreen Men's Republican Club, and the Arvada Optimist Club. He also served on the boards of Mount Evans Hospice and the Mountain Area Land Trust (MALT).

Dean was known to bring laughter at the perfect moment. He traveled to Nebraska, North and South Dakota, Africa, Europe, South America and Mexico to enjoy his passion of bird hunting. He was also an adventurer traveling the world experiencing different cultures. He loved "HIS" Denver Nuggets and Colorado Rockies, but not as much as pizza, milk and a good scotch.

A celebration of life will be held June 22 at 11 a.m. at Rockland Community Church, 17 South Mount Vernon Country Club Road, Golden, Colorado. A reception afterward will take place at Tuscany Tavern, 32214 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, Colorado from 12:30-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Evans Hospice, 3081 Bergen Peak Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439.

