Dennis Lowell Simpson was born in Fargo, N.D., on a cold Jan. 26, 1950, and passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Aug. 25, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones for the weeks leading up to his transition, and we feel blessed to have witnessed so much love and gratitude being poured on him before he had to go.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Gina Rachael Simpson, and their 28-year-old son, Ian Daniel Simpson. His siblings, KO Simpson and Debra James Martinez, live nearby and were able to spend some quality time with their brother in the days leading up to his passing. In addition, Dennis has several nephews and nieces including Jason James and his daughter River James, Nathan James and his daughter Aleena James, Jessica Martinez and Michaela Martinez.

His brother-in-law Michael Martinez was a huge support around the property during the months before Dennis' health declined, and he was so grateful to have him around on a daily basis.

Dennis was a man of many talents and from a very young age, he worked for the things that were needed by him and his family. A dedicated and hardworking spirit, he never did anything less than what was expected in the moment, always pushing for the best in himself and in those he worked with.

A traveler at heart, he had unforgettable, life-altering adventures with close friends and spent many years exploring the different states of Mexico. He eventually worked at the Maya Riviera as a massage therapist and resort manager for several years after receiving his training in Colorado.

Dennis was a man of service to humanity by working as a nurse practitioner both in the formal hospital setting as well as being a hospice care nurse who served private clients. This opened the next door into nursing home administration, where he learned what it means to be responsible for both sides of the care for the elderly while always bringing integrity to his responsibility as the director of the Morrison Nursing Home.

From that chapter, Dennis took his $22 and the dream for more because he saw the need for a cooperative space where practitioners of many backgrounds would network and serve their clients as well as being able to offer continuing education in the hands-on modalities that served his education in massage therapy.

As the interest grew, he created a 500-hour program in massage therapy, and the Colorado School of Healing Arts was born. The school started in the place that eventually came to be home for his new family, but the beginnings of CSHA were in a sweet home environment with a meadow next door for tai chi while Little Cub Creek flowed nearby.

The days would start with a warm fire in the fireplaces to greet the students who chose to drive to Evergreen for their training and their personal transformation. The classes were small and intimate in the beginning, and as the school grew, it needed to find a larger space, and the school moved down the hill to Lakewood, where the potential for growth was realized in short order.

Within the first years of growth, the school became the place to land for the students' initial experiences in conscious touch.

Thirty-three years old as of this past July, CSHA has built a deep and caring community that is here to serve those who also want to live a purpose-driven life. The love given and received from all who crossed the threshold into the halls of the school continues to grow beyond the vision started by Dennis.

The other passion that he had was to support the hospice community, and for more than 20 years, he has donated to Mt. Evans Hospice in Evergreen; his last request was that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to this amazing organization. His final days were made most comfortable by the team at Mt. Evans, and we are forever grateful for their hearts as they helped Dennis to move through this moment with dignity.

A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Evergreen, and we ask that if you are planning to attend that you contact Gina Simpson at 303-913-1795 to confirm your attendance.

This will be a true celebration of love and life, so we ask that you wear your brightest colors to raise the vibration from the typical black and somber moments because Dennis is worth a memorable party with all of his friends and family. We all feel the void left behind, and we want to fill it with memories that bring joy!

