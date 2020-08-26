Diana Kay Benson was born May 22, 1949, to Jake and Leola Benson in Anthony, Kan., the fourth of six children. She passed away Aug. 23, 2020.

Diana was raised on a farm southwest of Manchester, Okla., where she attended Manchester school grades 1-8 and Rosedale Church of Christ. She went to Wakita High School, where she graduated in 1967 and then attended Oklahoma School of Banking and Business.

As a freshman in high school, she met a sophomore named Chris Gibbons. They became good friends, dated and then married on Sept. 7, 1968, in the Wakita Christian Church. They began their life together in Norman, Okla., as Chris finished school at OU while she worked as an accountant at American Trailers.

The couple moved to Oklahoma City and then later to Twin Peaks, Calif. In 1977, they moved to Evergreen, where they built their dream home in a beautiful valley in the Rocky Mountains. Diana and Chris raised two sons, James (Jamie) and Sam.

The light of her life was their granddaughter, Sasha. Grandmother and granddaughter spent countless hours baking in the kitchen and experimenting with new recipes that Sasha concocted (not all of them edible).

In Denver, Diana worked as office manager and accountant for a law firm, a software company and a conglomerate owned by E.K. Gaylord (owner of the Grand Ole Opry) that developed real estate, mined silver and owned racehorses in Colorado. Her boss took her to the Kentucky Derby in 1980, where their horse finished second.

Diana also volunteered for Evergreen Floral, where she quickly learned the art of flower arrangement. The house was always full of flowers thereafter.

Diana and Chris traveled extensively all their lives, visiting all 50 states and 40 countries from Australia to Rio de Janeiro to Istanbul.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents and one brother-in-law, Duane Baker.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Chris; her sons, Jamie and wife Kristen of Kingman, Ariz., and Sam and wife Jessie and daughter Sasha of Bailey; sisters Cathy Baker of Wichita, Kan., Beverly Hendricks and husband Richard of Anthony, Kan., Rita Benson of Enumclaw, Wash., and brother Bill and wife Betty Benson of Afton, Okla.

Memorials in Diana's name may be made to Evergreen Christian Outreach (EChO), Mt. Evans Hospice or the Wakita Cemetery, and can be sent to the funeral home at Evergreen Memorial Park, 26624 N. Turkey Creek Road, Evergreen, CO 80439.

A come-and-go celebration and remembrance of her full and happy life of kindness and giving will be held at Diana and Chris's home at 168 Siesta Circle in Evergreen from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug, 29. Please wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

