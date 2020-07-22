Dixie Lee Kilborn was a vibrant, passionate woman whose love of people and antiques was well known throughout her community. Originally from Chase County, Neb., Dixie moved frequently throughout her childhood.

She started high school at Chase County Nebraska High School and finished at Kimball Nebraska High School in 1958. She went on to receive an Associate in Arts degree from Graceland College, then spent a short time at the University of Northern Colorado and finished her Bachelor of Science degree in education at the University of Nebraska in 1962. Seven days after her graduation from college, she married Larry N. Kilborn, on June 16.

The couple moved to Lakewood, where Dixie began her career as an educator at Fruitdale School. She worked there from 1962 until 1966 before taking a few years off to have children. The family moved to Evergreen, and in 1972, Dixie began teaching again at Bergen Elementary School. While at Bergen, Dixie taught all grades between first and fifth at various points.

She was well known for her ability to recognize former students when walking down the street, even years after they left her classroom.

Dixie was a student herself during her time at Bergen, graduating from the University of Colorado at Denver with a master's degree in guidance and counseling. She was beloved by her students and coworkers, and in 1987, Dixie was recognized for her passion for education and her dedication to her students, winning the Colorado Teacher of the Year award.

She spent 27 years at Bergen Elementary School, retiring in 1999. Her family estimates that over her 31-year career, Dixie taught roughly 1,000 students, with each one holding a special place in her heart.

After her retirement from teaching, Dixie found a new love for collecting antiques. It all started with a marble, and over the next 20 years, she became a true collector of collections. From schoolhouse bells to inkwells, Dixie was well known for her wide-ranging interests and knowledge of the history of her collections.

She helped further her interest by working at the Brass Armadillo Antique Mall for the last two decades of her life. Dixie and her husband traveled the western United States in search of various antique treasures. She also spent much of her time with her children and three grandchildren, always ready with a new story or listening ear.

On June 12, 2020, at the age of 79, Dixie Kilborn went to the arms of God. She passed away from complications of esophageal cancer at her home in Evergreen.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Kilborn; her brother and sister-in-law, Darrell and Eva Fitzwater of Glenwood Springs; her daughter and son-in-law, Jody and Denny Wright; her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Sarah Kilborn; and her three grandchildren, Arie Wright, Aaron Kilborn and Noah Kilborn.

Dixie's wit, compassion and mischievousness will be missed by all who knew her.

