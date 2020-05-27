Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna (Yeoman) Coco. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna (Yeoman) Coco, a resident of Evergreen for more than 45 years, passed away at home on May 17, 2020, at the age 74, after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer.

Born June 10, 1945, in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of Francis Yeoman and Georgine (Benson), Donna was married on Aug. 29, 1964, to Joseph Coco, her husband of 55 years.

Donna was a devoted Catholic and member of Our Lady of the Pines. Donna was a pillar of the community and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, avidly attending the sports events of her sons and later her grandchildren.

Donna loved her trips to Black Hawk and decades of bridge and bowling with her friends: Joanne, Sandi, Helen and Donna. She was kind and humble, a woman with a sharp intellect, who was always there for those who needed her.

Along with her husband, Donna is survived by her four sons: Anthony (Jill), Mike (Andrea), Joe (Kendra) and Tom (Gina); and her grandchildren: Matthew, Alex, Mason, Courtney, Mackenzie, Sebastian, Nicco and Sergio.

She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Jean (William) Dietrich, Ruth (Joseph) Graham, Clark (Helga) Yeoman and Robert (Patricia) Yeoman.

The family will have a private funeral Mass on June 13, 2020. A celebration of Donna's life will be held as restrictions lift, likely in early August 2020.





