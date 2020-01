Earlene C. Backes, 83, of Fort Collins and Evergreen, passed peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.She is survived by her daughter Laura and son-in-law John Bard of Fort Collins; son Clarus and daughter-in-law Kira Backes of Auburn, Calif.; son Michael Backes and daughter-in-law Liane Bennett of Aurora; and brother Dennis Conn of Greenville, S.C. Her grandchildren Matthew Bard and Amelia Backes were two of her greatest sources of joy in her life.She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarus Backes Sr., and her parents, Earl and Mary Conn.A remembrance of her life will be held at Goes Funeral Care on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. with burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park in Evergreen.Flowers may be sent to Goes Funeral Care, and donations may be made in her name to the Denver Rescue Mission. For more information, please visit goesfuneralcare.com.