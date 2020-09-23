Ed...my friend, water brother and adventure companion. Many will miss you, as I do, truly and seriously. My life would not be complete without the friendship and adventures we share. I pray for you, for your loved ones and for the day we may be together again. A Hui ho!
Your hurts and sorrows...gone. Your verve restored. Your humor and smile returned. I lay my oar down, near yours, as Der Eulenspiegal sails on...in all of our rambunctious yet humble ways. Aloha oi, Eduardo. E au meka mhalo nui loa pilialoha no aloha nui, kaikuakane. WaterBrother, Thank you for our Friendship with Love.
And Noelle & Audrey...Peace and Blessings to you. Huinală'aulana no e komo mai pau'ole...You are always welcome aboard the raft.
Clegster
Clegster Holiman
Friend