Edward Charles Dilgarde
1952 - 2020
Local artist Edward Charles Dilgarde, 67, passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at his home in Morrison.
He is preceded in death by parents Edward Charles Dilgarde Jr. and Marinell Larson Dilgarde.
He is survived by his loving wife Noelle Dilgarde, and daughters Audrey Dilgarde and Imani Dilgarde.
A ceremony will be held next year.

Published in Canyon Courier from Sep. 23 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Monarch Society
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
September 11, 2020
Noelle
I wish you and your family courage and peace during this time of mourning.
Edward C. Dilgarde 111 - Rest in peace
Okey Umejuru
September 11, 2020
Ma chère Noëlle ,
les mots me manquent tellement tant ma sidération est grande.

La perte semble être le prix de l'agrandissement de la vie.

Nous n'avons malheureusement pas eu l'occasion de rencontrer ton époux Ed, qu'a cela ne tienne; tu me parlais de lui et de son amour, de sa bienveillance et de son soutien indéfectible en ton endroit .

Je lui souhaite de reposer en paix et à toi d'être forte ,comme tu l'as toujours été, courage Dr Dilgarde.

Toute notre sympathie en ce moment douloureux.

La famille Haendler

Marthe Heandler
September 11, 2020
Noelle,

I met Edward, your husband on a few occasions during family events and I know that the bond of love you shared was so strong that it will live forever. I was so saddened to hear of his passing and I can only hope that the love y'all shared help carry you through this exceedingly difficult time. Myself and the team at One-to-Many, are wishing you and your family courage and peace during this time of mourning. May Edward C. Dilgarde III Rest In Peace!

For the team @ One-to-Many,
Hermann DeSouza
Hermann DeSouza
Friend
September 11, 2020
My husband and I met Ed when Noelle received her DNP in December 2019. He struck us as someone who was clearly deeply in love with his wife and family. We pray that he rests in peace and offer our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.
Paula Underwood
Friend
September 11, 2020
Ed,

I never had a chance to see you, but, from our conversation i could tell hie sweet and caring person you were.

Thank you for All youve done on earth, the beautiful things you left and the love you shared.

You always find the right word to make people smile and cumfortable around you.



You’ll never be forgotten.

Rest in peace.

Florent Tchatchoua Family
Florent Tchatchoua
Significant_other
September 10, 2020
I met Ed many years ago through mutual friends, Tom and Cathy Monroe. Ed always had such a big heart, an easy laugh, and a most generous spirit. He would have a twinkle in his eyes whenever he spoke of his family, his close friends and art. It was a blessing to have know him. .
Susie Mancini
Friend
September 10, 2020
Ed...my friend, water brother and adventure companion. Many will miss you, as I do, truly and seriously. My life would not be complete without the friendship and adventures we share. I pray for you, for your loved ones and for the day we may be together again. A Hui ho!

Your hurts and sorrows...gone. Your verve restored. Your humor and smile returned. I lay my oar down, near yours, as Der Eulenspiegal sails on...in all of our rambunctious yet humble ways. Aloha oi, Eduardo. E au meka mhalo nui loa pilialoha no aloha nui, kaikuakane. WaterBrother, Thank you for our Friendship with Love.

And Noelle & Audrey...Peace and Blessings to you. Huinală'aulana no e komo mai pau'ole...You are always welcome aboard the raft.

Clegster

Clegster Holiman
Friend
September 10, 2020
* THEOPHILE KAMTCHE *

Pour la Famille Babouantou Djakeu USA


Noelle,
Soit forte pour les enfants qu'Ed. te laisse au moment où il quitte ce monde.

La grande famille Babouantou des États-Unis est de tout cur avec toi !

Que l'âme de Ed. repose en paix.


Theophile Kamtche
Président National
Communauté Babouantou Djakeu USA
Theophile Kamtche
September 10, 2020
Que son Âme repose en paix
Jean Claude NGUEWO
Family
September 10, 2020
I met Ed in the early 90’s and have been friends ever since. We have been friends through many milestones including marriage, births, graduations and also break ups and other losses.
His mountain home was his refuge which he shared with tenants( myself included), furry friends and finally his wife and kids. You can see him everywhere through His artwork and music and pictures.
Everyone who knew Ed loved him. Even when he was sick, he always had a smile and his sense of humor was evident.
I will miss my friend so much. The world lost one of our best. I hope he is at peace, sculpting to his heart’s content
Shreela Jolly
Friend
September 10, 2020
Ed Thank you for everything you did for me. I remember you as a strong man, who does not give up even when we see that things are wrong, you always told us .
Ed go and rest in peace and may the land of your ancestors be light for you.
We still cry for you
Cyrille NOUGOUM
Family
September 10, 2020
My dear Noelle,
Words cannot even begin to express my sympathy for you and your family. I know you have lost a wonderful man. I remember you telling me one day that “ Ed is my best friend”. I thought every marriage needs to be like that. I thought that was so precious! Remembering the wonderful times and beautiful memories you made with Ed will strengthen you. You know that I am praying for comfort and peace for you and your family. I love you my precious friend!
Christa
September 10, 2020
Thank you, Ed, for always being a kind friend during our year as exchange students in Regensburg, and for inviting me onto the Eulenspiegel during its adventure down the Mississippi. I remember your smile and kindheartedness most of all. May you continue to go with the flow.
Linda Wenzek-Barth
Friend
