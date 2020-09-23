Or Copy this URL to Share

Local artist Edward Charles Dilgarde, 67, passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at his home in Morrison.

He is preceded in death by parents Edward Charles Dilgarde Jr. and Marinell Larson Dilgarde.

He is survived by his loving wife Noelle Dilgarde, and daughters Audrey Dilgarde and Imani Dilgarde.

A ceremony will be held next year.



