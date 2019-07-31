Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Service Information Mass of Christian Burial Christ The King Church Evergreen , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward John Mayer, 67, of Evergreen passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 17, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Ed was born Aug. 18, 1951, in White Plains, N.Y., son of the late Joseph Sebastian and Ida (Gober) Mayer.

Ed is survived by his beloved daughter Sydney Mayer and former wife Suzie Eagleston, both of Evergreen; brother Joseph S. Mayer of White Plains, N.Y.; and cousins: Virginia Nolan-Palleschi of Riverhead, N.Y.; Stephen Kanapes, Anna Hoermann and Richard Kumpfbeck, all of Long Island, N.Y.; Nancy McClintoch of Alabama; Anniemarie Kainz and Erika Marosits of Austria; and Gloria Mayer McSweeney of Hopewell Junction, N.Y.

He is predeceased by his parents; aunts Anna (Gober) Wolf, Ella (Gober) Kanapes, Burgi (Gober) Kumpfbeck and Rosie (Gober) Gansfuss, and uncles Stephan Gober of Austria and Max Mayer of White Plains, N.Y.

He attended Syracuse University, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Colorado, where he received degrees in electrical engineering and power engineering. He worked for the Westinghouse Electric Corp. for more than 20 years and was a noted industry expert in power utility grids.

He spent the last 26 years as an independent consultant/owner of Competitive Power Solutions, where he taught power management and troubleshot electrical system problems globally. He was an incredibly hardworking and gifted engineer who, with his large-scale and high-stake projects, earned nothing but the highest respect from professionals all over the world.

Ed enjoyed sports, traveling, a winning game of craps, the great outdoors, a good cigar and a hearty laugh with loved ones. He was a unique, heartfelt and brilliant soul who will be remembered and missed by everybody who knew him.

Generosity, selflessness and kindness were three of the things that Ed valued most. He constantly gave to others and went out of his way to ensure those he cared about were comfortable, content and safe, even above himself. He spent the last 18 years of his life raising his daughter. Of all things, he put the most pride in being a loving father and devoted friend to all those he met.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on July 23, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Evergreen, followed by burial services.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to UCHealth Anchultz Cancer Pavilion (

