1/
Edward James "Slim" Jones
1931 - 2020
Edward "Slim" James Jones passed away at the age of 89.
A second-generation Colorado native, he was born in Denver and began work delivering newspapers as a young child. After Englewood High School, he joined the Navy during the Korean War, serving on the USS Princeton, and was a lightweight boxer.
He married Shirley J. Webb of Des Moines, Iowa, in 1954 and raised their three children in the mountains of Conifer, where he resided for 64 years. He made a career as an in-town truck driver for Pacific Intermountain Express and was given many safe-driving awards.
A gentleman with an empathic soul and a strong work ethic, people warmed quickly to his friendly manner. He took care of his family and community, always quick to help out. For 20 years he was a volunteer firefighter and served as chief in the Elk Creek Fire Department.
In his spare time, he built and remodeled several homes without power tools. An avid reader of the newspaper, including the funnies, in his final days, he requested they be put in order, intending to get to them.
He was preceded in death by his mom Helen Memovich, dad William Jones, wife Shirley, son David, and siblings William, Helen Sauter, Donald and Gary.
Left to carry on his memory are daughters Cheryl and Carol; granddaughters Monica and Heather; great-grandchildren Matthew, Zander, Nolan, Jovona and Melody; and brother Richard (Pat).
A service will be July 16, 2020, at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Newcomer West Metro Chapel (www.newcomerdenver.com) is assisting the family.
As Ed would often say in parting, "Take care."

Published in Canyon Courier from Jul. 8 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
