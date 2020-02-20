Edward Shindel, born April 18, 1944, in Scranton, Pa., died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood. He was 75 years old. He lived in Evergreen.
Ed was born in Scranton, Pa., and grew up in Rochester, N.Y. He attended Kent State University and University of Toledo Law School. He moved to Colorado in 1970, where he remained for the rest of his life. As an attorney, Ed loved working with and getting to know his clients and was practicing law up to his death.
Ed was a lover of life and adventure. He was a scuba diver, photographer and animal lover. He was an avid skier and volunteered with the National Sports Center for the Disabled out of Winter Park for more than 15 years.
He loved motorcycles and fast cars and riding all over beautiful Colorado. He was a member of the Porsche Club of America, Rocky Mountain Region and the Antique Motorcycle Club of America. He was also a member of the Early Morning Edition Leads Group.
Ed was born to Robert and Dorothy Shindel of Rochester, N.J.
He is survived by his partner Laura Pierce; his sister Randy (Donald) Greeson; his niece Dana Greeson; his nephew David (Janna) Greeson; and many loving cousins and friends.
Laura, with family and friends, will sit shiva on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Ed's home, 27909 Alabraska Lane, Evergreen. A memorial service will be held in April.
Published in Canyon Courier on Feb. 26, 2020