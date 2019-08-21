Guest Book View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services 6425 West Alameda Ave Lakewood , CO 80226 (303)-233-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Einar Karl Vanags of Evergreen passed away at the age of 54 on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

Einar was born March 16, 1965, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Gunnar and Maija (Gulbis) Vanags. He graduated from Carmel High School in 1983 and received a bachelor's degree in marketing from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University in 1987.

In 1995, he married Michele Peeters in Indianapolis, Ind. They began their new life together by moving to Colorado, where they were blessed with their first child, Hans Talis.

In August of 2000, Einar's job took his family to New England, where they made their home in Hudson, N.H., and they were blessed once again with their daughter, Jade Catherine. He and his family moved back to Colorado in 2003 and settled in the beautiful mountain community of Evergreen. He spent his working career in software sales, most recently as an application sales manager with Oracle.

Einar had a passion for the outdoors. He was an avid mountain biker, hiker and skier, and his garden always flourished outside his home. Wherever he went, music would always be playing, whether it be his favorite bands or playing guitar alongside his buddies.

Einar's greatest love was his family and friends. He will always be remembered with a smile on his face and an energy that brought happiness and laughter to all those around him.

Einar is survived by his wife Michele and his children, Hans and Jade of Evergreen; his father, Gunnar Vanags of Carmel, Ind.; and his brothers Eric (Chris) Vanags of Loveland and Ingar (Lisa) Vanags of Carmel, Ind. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maija Vanags.

In celebration of Einar's life, an open house was held Aug. 16, 2019, at the Vanags' family residence. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Einar's name to Active4All Evergreen Foundation.

In remembering Einar, we encourage all to spend time with their friends and family and to visit their local parks and open spaces. Einar Karl Vanags of Evergreen passed away at the age of 54 on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.Einar was born March 16, 1965, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Gunnar and Maija (Gulbis) Vanags. He graduated from Carmel High School in 1983 and received a bachelor's degree in marketing from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University in 1987.In 1995, he married Michele Peeters in Indianapolis, Ind. They began their new life together by moving to Colorado, where they were blessed with their first child, Hans Talis.In August of 2000, Einar's job took his family to New England, where they made their home in Hudson, N.H., and they were blessed once again with their daughter, Jade Catherine. He and his family moved back to Colorado in 2003 and settled in the beautiful mountain community of Evergreen. He spent his working career in software sales, most recently as an application sales manager with Oracle.Einar had a passion for the outdoors. He was an avid mountain biker, hiker and skier, and his garden always flourished outside his home. Wherever he went, music would always be playing, whether it be his favorite bands or playing guitar alongside his buddies.Einar's greatest love was his family and friends. He will always be remembered with a smile on his face and an energy that brought happiness and laughter to all those around him.Einar is survived by his wife Michele and his children, Hans and Jade of Evergreen; his father, Gunnar Vanags of Carmel, Ind.; and his brothers Eric (Chris) Vanags of Loveland and Ingar (Lisa) Vanags of Carmel, Ind. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maija Vanags.In celebration of Einar's life, an open house was held Aug. 16, 2019, at the Vanags' family residence. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Einar's name to Active4All Evergreen Foundation.In remembering Einar, we encourage all to spend time with their friends and family and to visit their local parks and open spaces. Published in Canyon Courier on Aug. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close