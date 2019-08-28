Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erik Sven Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Erik was born July 25, 1986, in Denver to Greg and Jill Anderson. Days after his birth, he was brought to their home in the small mountain community of Conifer, where he lived his entire childhood in the same home, spending idyllic days playing outside and exploring nature.

Erik attended local schools and graduated from Conifer High School in 2005. Erik developed award-winning interests in photography and ceramics, and loved outdoor sports, including hunting, mountain biking and camping, often with his friend Nic Johnson.

He loved animals and spent countless hours with his beloved Labrador Boston. Erik participated in several Outward Bound courses and developed a love for activities that involved water: fishing, diving, snorkeling and boating around Fripp Island, S.C., where his family visited frequently.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2005 and received training as a combat photographer. He also pursued his interest in weight training, managed a base fitness center and enjoyed riding his motorcycle around the Low Country. After his 2010 honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for three years, ending his service with the rank of sergeant.

Upon leaving the Marines, Erik earned a degree in sociology with a psychology minor from the University of South Carolina-Beaufort. He met the love of his life, pharmacist Nicole Peacock, in July 2012, and they married Aug. 3, 2014.

He continued to pursue water sports with underwater adventure videography, free diving and spearfishing. The couple welcomed the birth of their son, Sterling, on July 26, 2016, and settled into their new home in Bluffton, S.C.

Erik often said their new home reminded him of his childhood environment, and he hoped Sterling would come to cherish it as he had cherished his childhood home. Before his death in an airplane accident while on a fishing trip in British Columbia, Erik started May River Media, which marketed photography and drone videography, and May River Homes LLC, a property management company that owned real estate in Bluffton, S.C.

Many will miss Erik's positive attitude and friendliness. He will be remembered as someone who sought adventure and was always willing to help others. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother and son, as well as a true friend.

Erik leaves behind his wife of five years, Nicole Peacock Anderson, their 3-year-old son, Sterling, his father Greg Anderson, sister Ingrid (Darren) Hewitson, and two nephews, Reid and Luke Hewitson. His dog Archer will miss him tremendously. He also leaves behind cherished grandparents Phil and Joan Anderson, Nicole's parents, Ray and Andrea Peacock, Nicole's brother Taylor Peacock, eight beloved aunts and uncles, and nine cousins.

He is preceded in death by his recently deceased mother, Jill Anderson, and grandparents Betty and Tracy Barber.

Erik's memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 31, 2019, at Hewitt Oaks, 205 Stillwell Road, Bluffton, S.C. 29910. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Erik to Camp McDowell, 105 DeLong Road, Nauvoo, AL 35578.



