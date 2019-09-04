Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fernando James Badrena. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fernando James Badrena passed away peacefully at his residence at Manorcare in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2019. He was preceded by his mother, Jean Rumple Badrena, father Fernando Badrena, sister Jennefer Badrena and brother Jose Badrena.

He is survived by his brothers William Badrena and James Badrena, and his sisters Magdalena Badrena and Jessie Badrena.

Fernando was born June 14, 1941, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he matriculated and graduated from the University of Puerto Rico with a business degree. He worked in his father's company, Badrena y Perez Inc. in commercial furniture sales for many years and subsequently continued in that field in Houston, Texas, and Los Angeles, Calif., before relocating to Colorado to be with his brother and remained until his passing. Fernando was married briefly in Texas and had

no children.

Fernando was a quiet person who loved to read, was addicted to the New York Times, enjoyed talking politics and had a good sense of humor. He was very close to his brother, William, and sister-in-law, Susan, who acted as his caregivers and will miss him very much.

Published in Canyon Courier on Sept. 4, 2019

