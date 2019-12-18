Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fran Enright embarked on her last and final adventure Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, when she passed away in her own home. She loved adventures - in her life, in her travels, in her interests, in her work.

Fran moved to Colorado from Detroit, Mich., by way of California. She soon settled in Evergreen in 1974, where she taught math at Evergreen Junior High and then math followed by science at Evergreen High School. She inspired many of her students to pursue careers in science, especially biology.

Fran was a mentor for excellence, and her legacy lives on in the students who chose career paths in the sciences because of her example.

Encouraging young women in the sciences was extremely important to her. Fran set a high bar for herself, her students, and her friends and family. Not only did she share her knowledge and passion for learning with her students and her friends, she traveled the world to enrich her understanding of the natural and cultural diversity that is the hallmark of our planet.

An avid naturalist, she was active in the Evergreen Audubon Society, the Evergreen Bird Count and the Evergreen community. She designed a beautiful garden for her mountain home with native plants that required little water and was visited for many years on the annual garden tour.

After she retired, she served on the Clear Creek County Open Space Commission, where she worked hard to protect and provide natural public spaces for the enjoyment of the county residents and visitors.

She was often known as the woman with nine lives as she battled and overcame many forms of cancer, including pancreatic cancer, and a horrendous auto accident. She was a fighter who was determined to live life to the fullest and overcome any obstacles that got in her way. She was an amazing woman.

She traveled the world, always looking for treasures to bring home. Many of her trips were with the Cloud Ridge Naturalists. She was an avid felter who enjoyed learning more about felting, color and design from world-famous teachers at various felting and weaving conferences. She was a lifelong learner, always ready to learn something new.

She is preceded in death by her mother Marion, her father, Frank and her nephew, Nick. She is survived by her three brothers, Michael, Max and Charles Enright; and her nieces and nephews, Nathan, Sarah, Hunter, Debbie, Aimee and Jim, and their children. She will be greatly missed, but she leaves a rich legacy as a naturalist, a birder, a gardener, a traveler, a felter, a teacher, a role model, a contra dancer, a conservationist and an active community member.

She was a shining star, and all of us were the richer for having known her.

A public memorial will be planned for late spring or early summer to honor and celebrate her life.

Gifts in her memory can be made to Food Bank of the Rockies.

Fran Enright embarked on her last and final adventure Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, when she passed away in her own home. She loved adventures - in her life, in her travels, in her interests, in her work.Fran moved to Colorado from Detroit, Mich., by way of California. She soon settled in Evergreen in 1974, where she taught math at Evergreen Junior High and then math followed by science at Evergreen High School. She inspired many of her students to pursue careers in science, especially biology.Fran was a mentor for excellence, and her legacy lives on in the students who chose career paths in the sciences because of her example.Encouraging young women in the sciences was extremely important to her. Fran set a high bar for herself, her students, and her friends and family. Not only did she share her knowledge and passion for learning with her students and her friends, she traveled the world to enrich her understanding of the natural and cultural diversity that is the hallmark of our planet.An avid naturalist, she was active in the Evergreen Audubon Society, the Evergreen Bird Count and the Evergreen community. She designed a beautiful garden for her mountain home with native plants that required little water and was visited for many years on the annual garden tour.After she retired, she served on the Clear Creek County Open Space Commission, where she worked hard to protect and provide natural public spaces for the enjoyment of the county residents and visitors.She was often known as the woman with nine lives as she battled and overcame many forms of cancer, including pancreatic cancer, and a horrendous auto accident. She was a fighter who was determined to live life to the fullest and overcome any obstacles that got in her way. She was an amazing woman.She traveled the world, always looking for treasures to bring home. Many of her trips were with the Cloud Ridge Naturalists. She was an avid felter who enjoyed learning more about felting, color and design from world-famous teachers at various felting and weaving conferences. She was a lifelong learner, always ready to learn something new.She is preceded in death by her mother Marion, her father, Frank and her nephew, Nick. She is survived by her three brothers, Michael, Max and Charles Enright; and her nieces and nephews, Nathan, Sarah, Hunter, Debbie, Aimee and Jim, and their children. She will be greatly missed, but she leaves a rich legacy as a naturalist, a birder, a gardener, a traveler, a felter, a teacher, a role model, a contra dancer, a conservationist and an active community member.She was a shining star, and all of us were the richer for having known her.A public memorial will be planned for late spring or early summer to honor and celebrate her life.Gifts in her memory can be made to Food Bank of the Rockies. Published in Canyon Courier on Dec. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close