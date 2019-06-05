Frank Yale Parce passed away May 23, 2019, at home in Evergreen. Services will be held at 3 p.m. on June 15, 2019, at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1980 Dahlia St., Denver.

He was predeceased by his wife Sheila. He is survived by daughter Amy Dennison; grandchildren Christopher, Andrew and Benjamin; brother David; nephews Douglas (Sherry) and Stephen; and niece Kristina Wardlow (Derrek). He will also be greatly missed by longtime friend and companion Eleanor Roberts, her daughters Desiree Parrott-Alcorn (Rob), Yvonne Hauke, Amiee Reisinger (Todd), and her six grandchildren, Cole Parrott, Dillon, Seth and Josh Reisinger, and Connor and Cameron Alcorn.

He was a lifelong student and educator, musician, and philanthropist supporting the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the CU College of Music and many other arts and human services organizations, and he donated 18 gallons of blood over his lifetime.

His favorite volunteer activity was singing in the Colorado Symphony Chorus for 22 years. An avid cyclist, he completed the 15 week-long Ride the Rockies tours.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Colorado Symphony or blood donations to any area blood bank.