Gary D. Baldwin, 81, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 7, 2019.

Gary was born Feb. 16, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Les and Gladys Baldwin. Gary met his wife, Marva, while attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. They were married June 25, 1960, and had three children: Gerilyn, Gregg and Geoffrey. He is survived by his children and their spouses, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Gary received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Luther College and a master of arts in business management from the University of Phoenix. He was employed by the Institute of Paper Chemistry in Appleton, Wis.; Shawano Paper Mill in Shawano, Wis.; Beckett Paper Mill in Hamilton, Ohio; and Butler and Nation Wide Paper Companies in Denver.

Gary received numerous awards for his work in quality control and sales in the manufacture of fine paper. Later, his career evolved to the paper printing and design fields with Platen Press, Denver.

Gary was active at Evergreen Lutheran Church where he held numerous offices. He had many interests: Boy Scout Troop 737, and hunting, fishing, camping and backpacking the Appalachian and Colorado Trails. Later he drove a bus for Evergreen's Seniors' Resource Center.

A celebration of life memorial service will be at Evergreen Lutheran Church in Evergreen at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

Published in Canyon Courier on Aug. 14, 2019

