Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Matson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Matson, age 77, a longtime Evergreen resident and community leader, passed on to the next life on Jan. 1, 2020, at MorningStar/Wheatridge, at the conclusion of his battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Gary is survived by his wife, a son and two grandchildren, along with his two younger brothers and many (great) nieces and nephews.

Gary was a third-generation Coloradan, who first visited Evergreen in the 1950s with his parents to ice skate and fish Evergreen Lake.

Gary moved to Evergreen in 1971, where he began actively serving the community. He served on more than 24 civic/community/government and professional organizations. For more than 40 years, Gary was driven by his passion for the greater mountain-area community, striving to make Evergreen a better place.

Private services are being held by his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to the (

A public memorial gathering will take place at the Buchanan Rec Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Please pass along any messages and memories in the electronic guest book on

Gary Matson, age 77, a longtime Evergreen resident and community leader, passed on to the next life on Jan. 1, 2020, at MorningStar/Wheatridge, at the conclusion of his battle with Alzheimer's disease.Gary is survived by his wife, a son and two grandchildren, along with his two younger brothers and many (great) nieces and nephews.Gary was a third-generation Coloradan, who first visited Evergreen in the 1950s with his parents to ice skate and fish Evergreen Lake.Gary moved to Evergreen in 1971, where he began actively serving the community. He served on more than 24 civic/community/government and professional organizations. For more than 40 years, Gary was driven by his passion for the greater mountain-area community, striving to make Evergreen a better place.Private services are being held by his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to the ( www.alz.org ).A public memorial gathering will take place at the Buchanan Rec Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m.Please pass along any messages and memories in the electronic guest book on Legacy.com. Published in Canyon Courier on Jan. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.