Service Information Monarch Society - Denver 1534 Pearl Street Denver , CO 80203 (303)-837-8712 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. John's Episcopal Cathedral 1350 North Washington Street Denver , CO

Genie Ellen Enders of Evergreen gracefully transitioned to a better place on Oct. 14, 2019. She was born in Omaha, Neb., on May 10, 1931, and raised in Central City, Neb.

Genie met her husband of 61 years, Robert Enders, while she was teaching in Monterey, Calif., and he was serving as a lieutenant in the Army. In addition to teaching elementary school, she published two books, poetry, short stories and a column in a local newspaper.

She loved reading, playing the piano and especially singing. Those who heard her sing in church choirs, Evergreen Chorale or literally any other place enjoyed her beautiful soprano voice.

Among the many who hope to be reunited with her are her husband, Robert; three children: Laurie MacArthur, Lance Enders and Todd Enders; two sons-in-law: Tom Stephens and Tim MacArthur; and two grandchildren: Marlena MacArthur and Mitch MacArthur.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, 1350 N. Washington St., Denver. Her earthly remains will rest at Old Souls Walk at the Cathedral.

The family gratefully declines flowers, but donations to the are very much appreciated.

May the souls of the dearly departed rest in peace and rise in glory.

- Book of Common Prayer

