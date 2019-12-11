Gerry Miller, age 86, passed away Dec. 3, 2019, at the home of her daughter Lucy in North Carolina.
Gerry, her husband Marvin (December 2017), sons Marvin (Anne Lein) and Kevin and daughters Jheri (Bill Newell) and Lucy (Pete Whan) were longtime residents of Rainbow Hill.
There, with what began as a simple notice in the Canyon Courier "Day care, all children welcome," she began a long career of providing much needed care for the children of local families, including respite care.
She loved attending the Rec Center exercise classes, margaritas at The Whippletree, shopping at EAPL and EChO thrift stores, teaching the Modern Socratic Dialogue class at the Open School, and hosting the many barbecue and square dance parties enjoyed by so many friends, family and neighbors.
She is survived by grandchildren Jean-Paul and Forrest Beaupre, Rebecca, Max and Mitchell Miller, and great-grandchildren Cash Beaupre, Maverick, Maddox and Marley Miller.
Memorial donations can be made to Foothills Fire & Rescue, 28812 Rainbow Hill Road, Evergreen, CO 80439. Funeral arrangements are being made by Lawrence Young Funeral Home, 418 S State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411 or lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Canyon Courier on Dec. 11, 2019