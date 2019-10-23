Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Joseph "Gib" McGough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Joseph McGough died peacefully in his home in Evergreen on Oct. 5, 2019, surrounded by family. "Gib" had just celebrated his 81st birthday. He died from a combination of prostate cancer and multiple infections.

Gib was born Sept. 15, 1938, in Johnstown, Pa., and was the oldest of four sons. His parents were Donald and Rosella McGough. At age 19, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Pallos, and they remained together for 61 years.

Gib attended the University of Virginia, then transferred to the University of Denver, where he proudly graduated with a degree in business. He became a CPA, and served businesses and families for more than 50 years, which he truly enjoyed.

Through Gib's hard work and dedication to his craft, Gib and Carol overcame their humble beginnings and put their two children through college.

He was very active in the Evergreen community. He served on numerous associations and organizations, donating his time and financial expertise. He served on the board of the Bank of Evergreen and held multiple leadership roles in the Evergreen Kiwanis, which is committed to improving the lives of children, including serving several terms as president.

Gib's passions include his two children, four grandchildren, golf, travel and his friends. In the past 18 months, he traveled with family to New York, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Gib is survived by his wife Carol; his children Nicol (Jim) and Eric (Debbie); grandchildren Jack, Maggie, Kendal and Connor; and brothers Lou (Nancy) and Bernie (Peggy). We will all miss him tremendously.

We will be celebrating Gib's life at Hiwan Golf Club, 30671 Clubhouse Lane, Evergreen, on Nov. 2, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. We hope you can attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mount Evans Hospice of Evergreen, Life Care Center of Evergreen, Golf 4 The Disabled in Englewood and College Track Colorado.

