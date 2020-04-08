Ila Mae Dees Andersen, 91, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born April 16, 1928, in Lorraine, Kan., to Kenneth and Neita (Mehl) Dees.

Ila graduated from Stephens College in Missouri with a degree in music and moved to Denver. There she met Alfred "Al" V. Andersen, and they married on June 14, 1953.

Ila and Al raised their four children in the foothills of Morrison on five acres of land with an old rock house they named Stone Hollow. They were active members of Evergreen Lutheran Church.

Ila was a musician and performed regularly with her dulcimer, including several years at Beaver Brook Lodge.

In 2011, Ila and Al retired to Ellsworth. They were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wilson, Kan.

Ila is survived by her son, Kurt Andersen (Jan) of Arvada; son Karl Andersen (Kristin) of Morrison; daughter Kara Stewart of Grover Beach, Calif.; daughter-in-law Sharon Andersen of Golden; grandchildren Megan, Kayla, Jordan, Brianne and Ellery; and great-grandchild Cameron. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al; son Kris Andersen; and grandson Justin Andersen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Historical Society, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Parsons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements: parsonsfh?.com.

