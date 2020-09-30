Jack William Arnold, 93, passed at his home in Arvada of respiratory and congestive heart failure on Sept. 20, 2020.
He was lovingly being cared for and surrounded by his family at the time of his death.
Jack was the beloved husband of Lois (Bingman) Arnold; father of Deb (Jeff) Cromwell and Jill (Danny) Bill; grandfather of Wednesday (Juan) Zambrano, Jason (Danielle) Goodnow and Brandon Bill; and great-grandfather of Jackson Bill, Barrett Bill, Thomas Zambrano and Nicholas Zambrano. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces and a host of family members and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Jack's final resting place will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery with military honors at a date and time to be determined.
Family may be contacted at 303-921-8758 or at loistts@earthlink.net
.
Contributions "in memory of Jack Arnold" may be sent to Golden City Lodge No. 1 A.F. & A.M., 400 10th St., Golden, CO 80401; Colorado Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 1370 Grant St., Denver, CO 80203; or American Legion, 6230 W. 60th Ave., Arvada, CO 80003.