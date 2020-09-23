Jackie Andrew, a treasured blessing in many lives, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020, at the home and in the care and presence of her husband of 71 years, Mel. She was 92.

Jackie was born Dec. 15, 1927, in Peoria, Ill., to Verna and Thad Eaton and had one sister, Karen.

She met her future husband, Mel, in her math class at Peoria Central High School. She attended Bradley University and Arizona State University, where she enjoyed the friendships and activities of her Chi Omega sorority.

On June 25, 1949, Jackie and Mel were married. They lived briefly in Schenectady, N.Y., and Erie, Pa., before settling in Denver in 1952. There they moved into a close-knit neighborhood and began raising a family.

Jackie was a troop leader for Blue Birds, Brownies, Camp Fire Girls and Girl Scouts. As always, charity and giving were important to her, and she participated in many events with her Chi Omega alumni chapter.

In 1965, the family moved to Northfield, Ill., where Jackie continued raising her family and participated in her many activities, adding Garden Club and Bridge Club.

Jackie and Mel moved back to Colorado and built their home in Evergreen in 1977. Again, Jackie became an active member of her community. She joined and took leadership positions in Church of the Hills faith and social activities, Evergreen Christian Outreach, Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice, PEO, and her book club, to name a few.

Everywhere she went, people were immediately enveloped by her warm, giving spirit. She was truly compassionate and had a seemingly endless supply of unconditional love. Family, friends and faith were her life, and the blessings she brought to many will be irreplaceable.

She is survived by her husband, Mel, and her children, Sandy Andrew, Deb Scharnell (Rob), Jeff Andrew (Renee) and Shelley Jansen (Jake). Her grandchildren are Sandy's Chelsea Andrew Devault; Deb's Kirsten Bishop (Cody) with two children, Kendra Eldridge (Keaton) with one child, and Kesley Scharnell; and Shelley's Emily Jansen and Megan Miscioscia (Nick).

All were well loved.

A parking lot celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Church of the Hills. Social distancing will be observed, so please bring masks and chairs to sit on in the lower level of the parking lot. The upper lot will be available for those who would like to remain in their cars to view and hear the service on the radio.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jackie may be made to Church of the Hills, P.O. Box 1210, Evergreen, CO 80437 or Mount Evans Home Hospice, 3081 Bergen Peak Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439.



