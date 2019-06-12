Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacque Elaine Lines. View Sign Service Information Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery 7777 West 29th Ave Wheat Ridge , CO 80033 (303)-233-4611 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Blackbird Café & Tavern Kittredge , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jacque Elaine Lines passed away peacefully in her childhood home in Kittredge on June 3, 2019. Jacque was the daughter of Luella and Floyd "Barney" Barnard. Born in Tennessee, they moved to Colorado when she was 6 months old, qualifying her as a native. She and her husband, Glen N. Lines (also a lifetime Kittredge resident), married in 1946 and made their home in Kittredge.

During her lifetime, Jacque co-owned the Snip 'n Sew Fabric shop, 'drove a school bus in the mountains in the snow,' worked for the Canyon Courier, EJHS Library and Walmart, among others. She baked and decorated unique cakes for area residents, was a Girl Scout leader and an active PTA member. Music was one of her joys - she was choir director at the Kittredge Community Church for years and loved singing - in a choir, standing by a piano, driving in the car. She always had pets and loved animals - from horses, bunnies, birds and dogs to her cat Maggie. Jacque enjoyed all sports and was a league bowler, an avid fisher, golfer, board game and card player. Ever outgoing, she loved meeting new people, traveling, and especially cruising.

Jacque is survived by her daughters Diane & Janice (Ginny); grandchildren Scott, Stacey (Jeff), & Heather (Justin); and three great grandsons Aiden, Iain & Axton. She was proceeded in death by her husband Glen & son Tom (founder of Tom's Auto Clinic in Kittredge).

A celebration of life for Jacque will be held at the Blackbird Café & Tavern in Kittredge on Wednesday, June 19 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

