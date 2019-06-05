James Arthur "Jim" Goldstine, longtime Evergreen resident and businessman, passed away at home on May 18, 2019. He was 79.
Born in Oak Park, Ill., to James and Phyllis (Cotner) Goldstine, Jim was raised in Logansport, Ind. He entered West Point in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army until 1976. He married Merrillyn Servatius in 1961, and together they raised two daughters, Gigi and Krista.
Jim earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas and became a Certified Public Accountant after leaving the service, joining the Denver firm Ashby, Armstrong, Johnson in 1977. He later established Ashby, Goldstine & Jackson. An avid historian, Jim pursued projects related to American military history, the history of money and taxation, and constitutional history.
Jim is survived by his brother, two daughters, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Tuscany Tavern, 32214 Ellingwood Trail, No. 110, Evergreen. Jim and Lyn will be interred at the West Point Cemetery on Oct. 11, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Guide Dog Foundation (www.guidedog.org) or Donor Alliance (www.donoralliance.org).
Published in Canyon Courier on June 12, 2019