James "Jim" Dee Noble, 80, of Evergreen, passed away Oct. 24, 2020. Jim was born to Edith (Hanlon) and Howard Noble in Montrose, Colo.

Jim grew up shepherding and ranching on the Western Slope. He moved the family's livestock, summering in Ridgway and wintering in Mack. In 1960, he married Patsy Bartlett in Ouray, Colo. Their daughter Christine was born that same year. A son, Jimmy, was born a year later, followed by son John.

Jim obtained an associate's degree at Colorado State University and soon after joined the Colorado State Patrol, moving the family to Aurora, Colo. Jim later took a position with Gayno Inc. in Evergreen as it developed the Soda Creek neighborhood.

In 1987, he established Jim Noble Inc., an excavation company that did it all. While his grandchildren no longer work full-time for the company, they are proud to visit and reminisce about the many various sites and jobs they worked on with their Grandpa - nearly rolling or spinning-out equipment, plowing through the night or being chewed out by him (He was a perfectionist in his work.).

Outside of work, Jim enjoyed country dancing with his wife, hunting, golfing and skiing. Jim was also a volunteer ski instructor for the blind at Winter Park.

Jim is survived by his wife, Patsy; daughter Christine; son John (Maureen); grandsons Kevin Jimmy of Fort Collins, Nick (Kristen) of Evergreen and John Tyler of Panama City, Fla.; two great-grandchildren; sisters Bonnie of Grand Junction and Joan Johnson (Larry) of Montrose; brother Roger (Gail) of Ridgway; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

He is predeceased by his son, Jimmy, and his parents Edith and Howard.

A funeral Mass was Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Evergreen. Jim will be laid to rest alongside his son, Jimmy, in Bear Creek Cemetery in Evergreen.

Jim's family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Sports Center for the Disabled.



