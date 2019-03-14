James Edward Knudsen, 82, a resident of Dillon, Colo., passed away on March 6, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Knudsen.
James is survived by children Kevin (Nola) Knudsen, Carrie (Jeff) Klenda, Kent (Debbie) Knudsen and Kurt (Carolyn) Knudsen; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
No services are planned. Read the full obituary at www.evergreenmemorialpark.com.
Evergreen Memorial Park
26624 N. Turkey Creek Rd.
Evergreen, CO 80439
(303) 674-7750
Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 13, 2019