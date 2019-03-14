James Edward Knudsen

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Knudsen.

James Edward Knudsen, 82, a resident of Dillon, Colo., passed away on March 6, 2019.
James is survived by children Kevin (Nola) Knudsen, Carrie (Jeff) Klenda, Kent (Debbie) Knudsen and Kurt (Carolyn) Knudsen; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
No services are planned. Read the full obituary at www.evergreenmemorialpark.com.
Funeral Home
Evergreen Memorial Park
26624 N. Turkey Creek Rd.
Evergreen, CO 80439
(303) 674-7750
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.