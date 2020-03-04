Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Gilchrist "Gil" Alfring. View Sign Service Information Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery 7777 West 29th Ave Wheat Ridge , CO 80033 (303)-233-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

Gil Alfring died peacefully at home on Feb. 21, 2020, after a brief illness. With a kind heart and a wry sense of humor, Gil lived his mountain life to the fullest.

Gil was born in St. Louis, Mo., on Aug. 11, 1949, to James Gilchrist Alfring and Mary Ella Jones Alfring. Along with his two sisters, Dessa Anne Morrow (Gary) and Virginia Jane Kalbach (Joseph), the family spent their childhood summers at Rancho Milo, the Estes Park home of their maternal grandmother. These memories of Colorado never left the family.

Gil attended Carnegie Mellon University. His love and passion for photography eventually took him to upstate New York's Apeiron Workshops. He then moved to Evergreen in the early 1970s, where he met and married Tama Hughes in 1979. They had two children, Laura Elizabeth Alfring (Brian Coughlin) and James Milo Alfring (Jamie) and, born in the past few years, three grandchildren: twins Maya and Teagan Alfring-Coughlin and Jones Alfring.

Gil moved back to St. Louis in 1982 for seven years, working at the family business, Interstate Supply Co. He then returned to Colorado to manage real estate properties.

Gil enjoyed skiing, camping, boating, traveling, piloting his trike airplane and rebuilding old cars. He loved family and friends, his dogs, and the mountains.

