Who became an Eagle Scout with no troop leader? Who skied every ski area in Colorado in two seasons? Who wrote hundreds of advisory letters to U.S. presidents and other prominent government officials? Who grew up on Peter Pan Road in Fairyland? Who served as a veritable human encyclopedia of jokes, quotes and historical facts?

Jim Bower, that's who! On April 25, 2020, at the age of 82, James Merriman Bower died of natural causes at St. Anthony Hospital in Westminster. He was born March 25, 1938, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to Mildred and Charles Bower.

Jim was a loving father, son, brother, husband and partner. As a young man, he was also an Eagle Scout, graduate of Baylor Military School, a soldier in the U.S. Army, graduate of Georgia Tech with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in industrial management, and a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.

In 1962, he married Lynne Lambert of Roanoke, Va. Together they raised son David and daughter Laurie in Atlanta, Connecticut and later, Colorado.

Jim worked many years for IBM as a systems engineer, including directing the installation of the first ATM machines in Colorado. He also worked independently in computer information systems as a consultant and innovative software developer.

One of Jim's greatest passions was skiing, which brought the family to Evergreen, and inspired him to ski every ski area in the state in two seasons. Other passions included model railroading, vintage and sports cars, cross-country skiing, hiking and horseback riding.

He entertained family and friends with a vast repertoire of jokes and anecdotes. He loved his

home of 40-plus years in Evergreen. A self-motivated and directed individual, Jim also had a lifelong passion for learning, with particular interest in

Jim Bower will be sorely missed and is survived by his son David Bower, daughter-in-law Janet, and grandchildren Christian and Sophie Bower in Minturn, Colo., and his daughter Laurie Bower in New Mexico as well as his partner of 37 years, Becky Honeker.

Condolences may be sent to

