What a lovely lady. Childhood memories. She always let Mark out for whiffle ball. And I see her smile and Wayne’s grin, wearing an apron and charcoaling chicken in a cinder block pit cooking the chicken that made Park Forest famous. These people, as young then as our children now, helped form us while they formed Park Forest. Love to all, especially the moms who remain — Maralyn Mazza, Bev Long, Betty Arnold, Joanie Brower ...peace!

Chuck Yorks

