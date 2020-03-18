Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Louise Fischer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Louise Fischer, 52, of Evergreen was born March 4, 1968, and passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2020.

Her death followed a 15-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Jean operated a psychotherapy practice in Evergreen for several years, specializing in children and family therapy. Her skill and compassion were of great help to many families.

In addition to her professional activities, Jean was an accomplished equestrian, painter and jewelry maker. Jean studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, but earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Illinois Chicago.

She earned a master's degree in children and family therapy from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.

She moved to Evergreen in 1999, where she eventually established her private practice.

She is survived by her husband Matthew Boma, mother Patricia Selby (Evergreen, CO), stepfather Karl (Tony) Selby (Evergreen, CO), father Charles H. Fischer (Northbrook, Ill.), brother Carl H. Fischer (Rock, Kan.), stepsister E. Kathleen Selby (Rapid City, S.D.), stepbrother Michael Selby (Denver, CO), grandmother Sylvia Fischer (Chicago, Ill.), and several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews on the Fischer, Selby and Boma sides of the family.

For those of us who mourn her, Jean inspired us to live life fully, thoughtfully, courageously and lovingly. When she laughed - and she often did - she did it with her whole being. We are all better people for having known her and loved her.

A celebration of life will be planned when family and close friends can get together.

Contributions in memory of Jean L. Fischer can be made to Modest Needs ( Jean Louise Fischer, 52, of Evergreen was born March 4, 1968, and passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2020.Her death followed a 15-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.Jean operated a psychotherapy practice in Evergreen for several years, specializing in children and family therapy. Her skill and compassion were of great help to many families.In addition to her professional activities, Jean was an accomplished equestrian, painter and jewelry maker. Jean studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, but earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Illinois Chicago.She earned a master's degree in children and family therapy from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.She moved to Evergreen in 1999, where she eventually established her private practice.She is survived by her husband Matthew Boma, mother Patricia Selby (Evergreen, CO), stepfather Karl (Tony) Selby (Evergreen, CO), father Charles H. Fischer (Northbrook, Ill.), brother Carl H. Fischer (Rock, Kan.), stepsister E. Kathleen Selby (Rapid City, S.D.), stepbrother Michael Selby (Denver, CO), grandmother Sylvia Fischer (Chicago, Ill.), and several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews on the Fischer, Selby and Boma sides of the family.For those of us who mourn her, Jean inspired us to live life fully, thoughtfully, courageously and lovingly. When she laughed - and she often did - she did it with her whole being. We are all better people for having known her and loved her.A celebration of life will be planned when family and close friends can get together.Contributions in memory of Jean L. Fischer can be made to Modest Needs ( www.modestneeds.org ), Evergreen Animal Protective League ( www.eapl.com ) or the ( www.cancer.org ). Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.